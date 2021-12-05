CHICAGO (CBS) — The Hammond law office of prominent Indiana attorney William Enslen, who was found dead in his home in June, went up in flames overnight Sunday.
Hobart Police said the 75-year-old was found dead at his home in the 3600 block of West 61st Avenue on June 24, after officers responded to a call of a robbery and a man down.
Surveillance images from the area showed a white pickup truck near his house when he arrived home from work that day around 3:15 p.m., according to police. The truck was seen leaving the home around 3:23 p.m.
Police released surveillance images of the truck, hoping to identify the owner. The truck appears to be a GMC or Chevrolet “stepside” pickup truck, possibly between the years of 1989 and 1998.
His murder has never been solved.
Fire officials are not saying whether they believe the fire was intentionally set.