CHICAGO (CBS) — Impressive winds Monday kept the “feels like” temp in the teens and 20s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll be clear Monday with a very cold air mass in place. In the morning it will feel like the single digits.
There will be a few flurries around Tuesday as temps struggle.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 11.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with flurries. High 24.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 34.
Chilly winds today. Impressive! @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/9m5FahYcQ9
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 6, 2021