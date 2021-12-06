GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.

A Wind Advisory in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures.

Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening.

Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night.

Gradually warming up through the end of the week.

