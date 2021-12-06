CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
A Wind Advisory in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures.
Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021
Monday's temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening.
Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night.
Gradually warming up through the end of the week.