CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has exclusive surveillance video of the moments after an Uber eats driver was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has new information to the story that was breaking right on CBS 2 at 10:00 Sunday night.

The shooting happened about a quarter of a mile from a gas station. Surveillance video shows how the delivery driver was able to drive himself and call for help, while nursing a gunshot wound to the face.

Evidence markers paint a violent and chaotic picture in the 4400 block of South Wood.

A barrage of bullets left an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The second victim shot was the driver of this Silver Hyundai Sonata who pulls into this BP gas station minutes later. The 24-year-old man in the driver seat identified himself as an Uber Eats driver.

A white takeout bag is visible in his passenger seat. He’s clearly bleeding from the head and calls for help with a cell phone.

The driver made it here with visible bullet holes to the front windshield, a shattered back window and flat tire. Surveillance video shows crews arriving on scene within about 7:00 minutes of the shooting. They bandaged up his head and — to the astonishment of some of the witnesses that night — the delivery driver was able to walk himself over to the ambulance to be transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

The 18-year-old who was shot was also transported in good condition. CBS 2 checked in with CPD Monday night and said there is no update and no suspect description.