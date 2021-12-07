CHICAGO (CBS) — Jonathan Toews has yet to score a goal with the Blackhawks this season in 24 games – the longest drought of his career.
But after sitting out last season with a chronic immune response syndrome, Toews has played 18 minutes a contest and has been strong as a two-way player.
Toews' goal-less streak is serving as motivation to work on the details of his game.
"Definitely not where I want to be, but it's another thing I'm trying to be patient with, and it's not really my nature to be patient. But at the same time, I've just got to keep reminding myself that I'm taking small steps. I think given the fact of what I went through physically is one thing, and the fact I'm not quite out of the woods yet," Toews said. "Missing an entire season, all of a sudden trying to acclimate to how the games are playing, and being on the road – and all those things that kind of make an NHL season as difficult as it is – I'm just trying to take all that in stride."
Coach Derek King said the drought isn’t anything to worry about, adding, “The goals get here when they get here.”