Bears Set To Take On Packers For First Time Since Aaron Rodgers Told Fans, 'I Still Own You;' Jimmy Graham Says Trash Talk Is Par For CourseThe Bears are set to take on the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday night – for the first time since they lost to the Packers in October and Aaron Rodgers told fans, “I still own you!”

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Has Scored No Goals So Far This Season, But He's Motivated To Work On GameJonathan Toews has yet to score a goal with the Blackhawks this season in 24 games – the longest drought of his career.

LaVine Nets 32 As Bulls Overcome DeRozan's Absence, Top DenverZach LaVine scored 32 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Cockburn, Plummer Dominant As Illini Beat IowaBrad Underwood and the Illini visited Iowa Monday night, trying to improve to 2-0 in conference play.

'I Vow To Work Tirelessly To Never Disappoint You,' Marcus Freeman Says As He Is Introduced As Notre Dame Football CoachThe University of Notre Dame officially introduced Marcus Freeman as its new head football coach on Monday.

Bears Vs. Cardinals: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyHere is the Good, the Bad, and, the Ugly from the Cardinals 33-22 bludgeoning of the Bears.