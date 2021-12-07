CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a bitter cold day.
Tuesday’s temperatures are in the lower teens with wind chills near zero. The cold lurks this afternoon as highs reach the 20s with “feels like” temps in the teens.
Welp… there it is… feels like -1° in DeKalb. Wind chills for many at or near 0° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6rRwsAwT8X
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 7, 2021
There’s a limited chance for light snow or flurries later in the day.
High temperatures reach above the freezing mark by Wednesday.