By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a bitter cold day.

Tuesday’s temperatures are in the lower teens with wind chills near zero. The cold lurks this afternoon as highs reach the 20s with “feels like” temps in the teens.

There’s a limited chance for light snow or flurries later in the day.

High temperatures reach above the freezing mark by Wednesday.

