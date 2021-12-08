CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls now have four players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
While the team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Matt Thomas is the latest player to enter the protocols. That means they are down to 11 players for the game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland Wednesday night.READ MORE: Alphonso Joyner, 23, Charged With Shooting And Killing 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Broad Daylight In Chinatown
Thomas joins leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was placed in protocols Monday, along with Javonte Green and Coby White, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
The Bulls are now testing multiple times a day, and are limited in their ability to hold practices and shootarounds.READ MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Crash Outside Midlothian Driver's Service Facility
All players are being encouraged to wear masks during team activities.
“The league’s put some things on us – you know, things we can and cannot do as a group – so that’s been somewhat challenging. We’ve just got to be flexible to what we’re dealing with. Certainly, there’s been several guys on our team that have been impacted by it,” said Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan. “But they’ve given us a hardship case that we can bring in a player, you know, and I think Artūras (Karnišovas) and Marc (Eversley), I’ve talked to those guys, and we’ve had pretty extensive conversations.”MORE NEWS: After Devastating Fire, Mother Is On A Mission To Make Christmas Special For Her Son
The Bulls could not get that extra player before the game Wednesday night, but they will get help before Saturday’s game in Miami.