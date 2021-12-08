CHICAGO (CBS) — It appears the Chicago Bears will be a lot healthier just in time for a Sunday night rematch in Green Bay.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has more on the walking wounded healing, including the return of their rookie starting quarterback.

Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, and Marquise Goodwin were all back out on the practice field in time for Packers week. Justin Fields is too. He’s been cleared to play and will start Sunday after missing the last two games with multiple cracked ribs.

“There’s pain there, but the pain’s just not unbearable. You have three cracked ribs, of course there’s gonna be pain. At long as it’s not crazy, I’m going to play and practice,” Fields said.

Justin Fields says he feels good after missing last 2 games with cracked ribs. Says “there’s pain there, but it’s not unbearable.” #Bears @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FBhjzP9MqQ — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 8, 2021

Fields added he had to go about a week without throwing but doesn’t expect to be rusty. He’s also fine having the odds stacked against the Bears going up to Lambeau.

“I like being the underdog. I think it gives me an extra chip on my shoulder. I like when people doubt me,” Fields said. “Teams maybe don’t respect us. You can’t blame them. We’ve messed up in a lot of games.”

Fields said he’ll try to be smart about not taking as many hits as he normally does, but other than that it’s business as usual as he tries to lead the Bears to their first win in Green Bay since 2015.