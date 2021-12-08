CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another cold day.
Wednesday’s temperatures start in the 20s. Skies open for some sunshine by the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the 30s.
It's cold…. but not AS cold in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens for this Wednesday morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mae8QARR7E
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 8, 2021
Temperatures stay below average, but were headed above freezing for highs.
There’s a better chance for rain heading into Friday as temps climb into the 50s.