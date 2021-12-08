CHICAGO (CBS) — Three elderly people were critically injured Wednesday afternoon, when an elderly driver struck two pedestrians in a parking lot in south suburban Midlothian, and then crashed into an Illinois Secretary of State’s Office driver’s service facility.
Midlothian Police said, around 1 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to reports of a crash in the Secretary of State's office parking lot near 144th and Pulaski.
Officers discovered an elderly man who was driving in the parking lot "began to suffer from a medical event," causing him to accelerate, crash into several parked cars, strike two elderly pedestrians, and then crash into the driver's service facility.
The driver and both pedestrians were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
The South Suburban Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.