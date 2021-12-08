CHICAGO (CBS)– The Department of Health reported a big jump in COVID cases across the city.
Chicago is now averaging 903 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s up 73% from last week.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Prosecutors Argue 'We Have Proven This By Overwhelming Evidence'; Defense Calls Case 'A House Of Cards'
Loyola University Medical Center just successfully treated and discharged it’s 2000th COVID patient. It comes as 35 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital. That’s a jump of 169% in a month.READ MORE: Justin Fields To Return As Bears' Starting QB On Sunday Against Packers
However, hospitalizations in the city are down about 40%.
One area of concern is Region 7, which includes hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties. Less than 7% of ICU beds are now available there.MORE NEWS: 71-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed While Heading To Store To Buy Newspaper In Chinatown
That’s the lowest in the state.