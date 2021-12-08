CHICAGO (CBS) — After missing the Bears’ last two games with cracked ribs, rookie Justin Fields will return as the starting quarterback on Sunday night against the Packers.
Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields has been medically cleared to play again, and will start for the Bears on Sunday in Green Bay.
Fields said he feels good after missing the last two games while recovering from his rib injury.
“There’s pain there, but it’s not unbearable,” he said.

Fields left the team’s Week 11 loss to the Ravens after suffering cracked ribs, and Andy Dalton has started the last two games, but will return to his role as Fields’ backup.
Fields returned to the practice field in a limited basis last week, but was held out of Sunday’s game, a 33-22 loss to the Cardinals.
The Bears are 2-6 in Fields' eight starts so far. He has completed 115 of 198 pass attempts in 10 games overall, throwing for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He's also rushed for 311 yards on 56 attempts, including two touchdowns.
In Field’s first start against the Packers in October, he was 16 for 27 for 174 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.