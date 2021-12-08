CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams took a 35-year-old man into custody after he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in Albany Park.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the man barricaded himself in an apartment in the 4700 block of North Troy Street.
Police negotiated with him, before finally getting him to surrender just before midnight.
No one was hurt.
Charges are pending.