GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Albany Park, SWAT

CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams took a 35-year-old man into custody after he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in Albany Park.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the man barricaded himself in an apartment in the 4700 block of North Troy Street.

READ MORE: First Illinois Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Chicago Resident

Police negotiated with him, before finally getting him to surrender just before midnight.

READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Closing Arguments Begin Wednesday

No one was hurt.

Charges are pending.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Another Cold Day; Afternoon Sunshine Ahead

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff