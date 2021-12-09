CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with opening fire and taking the life of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week.

Charges of first-degree murder were approved Wednesday night against Alphonso Joyner, 23, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tonight we announced charges against the man responsible for the shooting death of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in our Chinatown community. 23-year-old Alphonso Joyner was charged with first degree murder following yesterday afternoon's shooting. pic.twitter.com/wIGaNN0rBX — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) December 9, 2021

Surveillance footage shows Tse walking down 23rd Place when a car pulls up and someone starts shooting from inside. The car then stops, the driver gets out and appears to fire more shots at the victim, who by then is already lying on the sidewalk.

Deenihan said Joyner pulled up in a blue car and fired a volley of shots. That first round did not hit Tse, but the victim was visibly startled, Deenihan said.

The gunman then fired a second volley of shots while still in the car, and this time, Tse was struck and he fell, Deenhian said. The gunman then got out of the car, walked up to the sidewalk, stood over Tse, and fired several more rounds – killing him, Deenihan said.

Joyner then casually got back into his car and drove away, Deenihan said.

Chicago Police Deering (9th) District Cmdr. Don Jerome said the Chinatown Community Watch called him on his cellphone within minutes. Jerome spoke to a sergeant who was on the scene and got information – and then went to the district strategic support center to gather intelligence.

Joyner was spotted driving the car soon afterward on the Kennedy Expressway at Jackson Boulevard, where police pulled him over and apprehended him.

Police found a gun with an extended magazine in the car Joyner was driving, and gunshot residue was also later found on Joyner’s hands, Deenihan said. Upon being apprehended, Joyner immediately invoked his right to remain silent – but detectives worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to gather evidence and bring charges swiftly.

Joyner has four prior arrests, including two on gun charges – one of which resulted in a guilty plea, Deenihan said.

Had Joyner not been apprehended so fast, others could have been in danger, Deenihan said.

Police are also looking into a series of random shootings on the city’s North Side over the last few days to see if they are connected.

Brown said Tse came to the U.S. with a few dollars in his pocked and went on to achieve the American dream – and was a husband, father, grandfather, man of his community, and Chicagoan.

“And yesterday, his life was tragically ended in broad daylight in the Chinatown neighborhood by Joyner,” Brown said.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek spoke with a daughter of Tse’s, who said the family is too distraught to talk about him right now. But Kostek also spoke to neighbors and friends.

They say Tse enjoyed his retirement and often took walks to get a cup of coffee or a newspaper, and he loved to play ping-pong. Friends said he was supposed to play with them on Tuesday.

“I feel very sad,” said Tony Wong. “I can’t sleep too.”

For 30 years, Wong has looked across the ping-pong table at his friend.

“He’s very friendly,” Wong said. “He loves to make friends with everybody.”

Wong said Tse was friendly, competitive, and good at the game he loved. He played ping-pong up to four times a week with friends – many also retired – inside the Chinese Community Center on 22nd Place.

Friends of Woom Sing Tse, the 71 year old shot and killed in Chinatown yesterday, say he loved playing ping pong and did so several days a week at a community center. His wife called the center yesterday asking if he was there. He hadn’t made it. They are heartbroken. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qPAhpqD2yG — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) December 8, 2021

The group starts playing early afternoon around 12:30 p.m. But on Tuesday, Tse didn’t make it.

“Somebody came up here told us that his wife called to look for him here,” Wong said. “But he didn’t come over here.”

For now, the Chinatown community is once again rocked by senseless violence. Wong said that fear is felt especially among seniors.

“Chinatown is not a safe place now. A lot of people robbing people and breaking into houses,” Wong said. “We feel pretty scared too.”

Tse’s family will hold a prayer vigil at 23rd Street and Princeton Avenue Friday night at 7 p.m. Tse’s two daughters and son are expected to attend.