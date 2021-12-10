CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing.

Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers.

“I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put yourself in, all good things come to an end,” Hicks said.

Hicks, now 32, is in the final year of his contract. He’s been a big part of the defense’s success over his last six years. And even though this season has been plagued by injuries, he still feels like he has 3-4 more years left in him. Whether that is in Chicago, remains to be seen.

“I can throw every cliche I want at it. That is the circumstance we find ourselves in. I’ve appreciated this last six years playing here in Chicago. I would challenge you to find another person on this team that is bled and fought and lived and died with this team the way that I have,” Hicks said.