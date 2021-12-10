CHICAGO (CBS) — Who actually owns the Bears? Is it the McCaskeys, or does Aaron Rodgers have a point?

The Bears try to sort it all out against the Packers Sunday night. We get you ready by giving you Three Things to Watch.

Field(s) of Dreams

First thing to watch is the most important thing to watch. Win or lose, what is Justin Fields doing? Back from cracked ribs but hoping to not pick up where he left off. Remember he completed just four of 11 passes before being knocked out of the Ravens loss. The Bears desperately need growth from their franchise quarterback and that includes protecting himself in the pocket and when he takes off.

Red Carpet Treatment

The second thing to watch is the red zone. No, not that red zone. It’s Sunday Night Football, so Scott Hanson will be done for the day. Here’s an opportunity for the Bears to thrive. Packers’ opponents score 71.9 percent of the time once they get inside the 20. That’s second worst in the league. Do something Bears, anything.

Rodgers… Shaken, Not Stirred

Speaking of doing something our third thing to watch is Aaron Rodgers and his broken pinkie toe. If the Bears have any chance to win, it will because they get to the quarterback. The Bears rank third in the league in sacks and if they need to shake up Rodgers like dice in a Yahtzee cup. Otherwise they’ll be looking at their seventh loss in eight games. And Rodgers extending his ownership for yet another season with a third straight Packers series sweep.

The Bears and Packers come at you Sunday in primetime.