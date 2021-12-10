REALTIME WEATHER ALETornado Watch For Parts Of Chicago Area Far To South, Southeast
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Alfonzo McKinnie, Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are adding some help as they continue to deal with a COVID outbreak on the team – signing Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot 8-inch McKinnie was most recently playing in the NBA’s G League, but has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, among others.

McKinnie is the latest hardship exemption signing as the Bulls have five players in health and safety protocols – DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, and most recently Derrick Jones Jr.

The Bulls play in Miami on Saturday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff