CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are adding some help as they continue to deal with a COVID outbreak on the team – signing Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract.
The 6-foot 8-inch McKinnie was most recently playing in the NBA’s G League, but has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, among others.
McKinnie is the latest hardship exemption signing as the Bulls have five players in health and safety protocols – DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, and most recently Derrick Jones Jr.
The Bulls play in Miami on Saturday.