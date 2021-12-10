CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said they are ramping up patrols downtown this weekend, following chaos and mass arrests in the Loop last Saturday.
CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced increased patrols will be in place in the Loop over the next couple days.
Brown said officers have been seeing 300 to 500 kids coming downtown all at once on weekend nights, and CPD’s goal is not to make mass arrests, but to show high visibility within the police force to avoid a repeat of last weekend.
Last weekend, 21 people were arrested, and at least 9 juveniles were given curfew violations.
Brown urged parents not to just drop off their kids downtown unsupervised.
“Chicago belongs to all of us; but if you come downtown, or anywhere else, to engage in disorderly conduct or crimes, you will be arrested,” he said.
“We’ll have additional personnel deployed across the city in our violent zones, on ‘L platforms, in our retail corridors, and in the Central Business District on North Michigan Avenue and in and around Millennium Park,” CPD Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said.
Since last weekend’s chaos in the Loop, one of the two regular days off for police officers this weekend have been canceled.
Brown said he believes the department is better equipped and prepared should any large crowds return to downtown this weekend.
The superintendent also reminded parents of the city’s curfew: 11 p.m. for anyone age 12 to 16, and 9 p.m. for anyone under 12.