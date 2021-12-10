CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago activists and union leaders say they’re determined to keep CTA bus drivers safe.
Their plan is to set up private patrols in spots where drivers have been attacked recently.READ MORE: Chase Bank Takes $28,000 From Chatham Restaurateur's Business Account, Because Of Someone Else's Court Order
In one recent incident, a driver was beaten while driving down Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park.READ MORE: Michael Nesmith Of The Monkees Dies At 78
The activists have asked a Chicago security firm to monitor various CTA service lines where drivers have been assaulted on the job.
The activist heading the effort says no one should feel unsafe going to work.MORE NEWS: City Looking To Hire Contractors For $85 Million Project At Job Matchmaking Event
The transit union leaders say they’ll hold a major demonstration Saturday, including a march directly down Michigan Avenue to make their point during the busy holiday shopping season.