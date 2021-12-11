CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for suspects in three overnight armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side. THey all happened just moments apart and within about a mile.
The first happened at Halsted and Barry around 11:45 p.m. Friday. According to the Chicago Police Department, five men and three women were walking when a dark colored sedan pulled alongside them. Three men with handguns got out and demanded the victims’ purses, wallets and cell phones, then got back in the car and drove away. No one was hurt.
And just after midnight, two men with guns stole phones and wallets from a couple near Ashland and Wrightwood.
There have been nearly a dozen similar crimes in Lakeview and Lincoln Park just this month.