CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun turn-in event brought in more than three dozen weapons, both real and replicas, in Chicago Saturday.
It was "no questions asked" at the New Beginnings Church at 67th and King Drive.
The Chicago Police Department and the church are working together to get guns out of the community.
A $100 prepaid gift card was given for each gun turned in. For each replica there was a $10 gift card.
All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.