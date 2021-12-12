GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Park Train Station, death investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Arlington Heights police are investigating a sudden death at the Arlington Park train station Sunday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the train station at 2121 W. Northwest Hwy. for a report of an unresponsive man in the grass parkway between the highway and the north edge of the train platform.

READ MORE: 2 Dead, 19 Injured In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago

Officers found a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: State Police: Empty CTA Bus Returning To Garage Facility Shot At On I-57

There were no signs of trauma or significant injury, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue an investigation into the cause of death, authorities said in a press release.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the community or any “conspicuous evidence” of a crime preceding the man’s death.

MORE NEWS: 2 Men Dead In Fiery Crash On Lake Shore Drive

The man’s identity is not being released until until next of kin can be notified.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff