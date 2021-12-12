CHICAGO (CBS) — Arlington Heights police are investigating a sudden death at the Arlington Park train station Sunday.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the train station at 2121 W. Northwest Hwy. for a report of an unresponsive man in the grass parkway between the highway and the north edge of the train platform.
Officers found a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
There were no signs of trauma or significant injury, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue an investigation into the cause of death, authorities said in a press release.
Police do not believe there is any threat to the community or any "conspicuous evidence" of a crime preceding the man's death.
The man’s identity is not being released until until next of kin can be notified.