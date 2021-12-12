David Jones' Career-High 33 Helps DePaul Defeat LouisvilleDavid Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville on Friday night.

Loyola Drains 17 3-Pointers In Win Over VanderbiltBraden Norris scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, Loyola Chicago made 17 3-pointers, and the Ramblers defeated Vanderbilt on Friday night.

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury Proud To Earn 500th Win In Hometown Of MontrealBlackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is now a member of a super-exclusive club.

Bulls Bring On Alfonzo McKinnie For 10-Day Contract To Help As They're Down 5 Players Due To COVID ProtocolsThe Bulls are adding some help as they continue to deal with a COVID outbreak on the team – signing Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract.

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The PackersThe Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night's game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don't even have injury designations so they're good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing.

Team Of Young Football Players From Portage, Indiana Wins National Pop Warner Pee Wee ChampionshipA group of 8- to 10-year-old football players from Portage, Indiana have won the National Pop Warner Championship in the Junior Pee Wee Division.