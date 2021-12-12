By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening in Park Manor.
The officer was traveling westbound in a marked squad car in the 300 block of East 71st Street at about 7:40 p.m. when it was struck by a 2020 Hyundai sedan in the middle of an intersection, police said.
The crash caused the squad car to strike the rear end of a tow truck that was double parked. The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition and was expected to be treated and released, police said Saturday night.