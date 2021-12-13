CHICAGO (CBS)– An attempted robbery was reported at Canada Goose in Gold Coast Monday morning.
Police said three men in a Range Roger pulled up to the store and two men got out.
The offenders threw a cinder block into the window.
The offenders fled the scene when a security guard ran out of the store.
No arrests have been made.