'It Backfired'; Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Reflects On A Controversial Call As The Bears Sit With The NFC's Second Worst RecordNagy said Jason Peters remains the starting left tackle if he's healthy and that everything is on the table when it comes to working out that offensive line.

10 Chicago Bulls Players On COVID 'Health And Safety Protocols,' Two Of This Week's Games PostponedThe games set for Tuesday, December 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, December 16 at Toronto were postponed.

Blackhawks Game Against Flames Postponed After COVID Outbreak For FlamesThe NHL said six Flames players and one staff member entered the league's COVID protocol within a 24-hour period.

Bears' Fields Can't Sustain Strong 1st-Half Play In LossJustin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury.

David Jones' Career-High 33 Helps DePaul Defeat LouisvilleDavid Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville on Friday night.

Loyola Drains 17 3-Pointers In Win Over VanderbiltBraden Norris scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, Loyola Chicago made 17 3-pointers, and the Ramblers defeated Vanderbilt on Friday night.