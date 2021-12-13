CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers was the Chicago Bears’ seventh loss in their last eight games, leaving them with the second-worst record in the NFC.
CBS 2's Jackie Kostek on a head coach whose days at Halas Hall appear to be numbered. In the Packers post-mortem, Head Coach Matt Nagy credits Green Bay's second half power runs and the Bears inability to respond for the 15-point loss. Nagy admits punting the ball on 4th and inches was the wrong call.
“You look back as a coach and think damn, that would’ve been a good place to go for it. It backfired,” Nagy said.
Staring down his first losing season, Nagy is still finding bright spots on the field, in particular, Justin Fields' growth.
“That part of his game (moving around the pocket, stays within progressions and is smart), that’s going to be a big-time throw for him. Defensive coordinators know that, that can be scary,” Nagy said.
"Sam came up to me after the game and said we're making strides. That's one of the positives. We continue to make strides," Fields said.
Nagy said Jason Peters remains the starting left tackle if he’s healthy and that everything is on the table when it comes to working out that offensive line.