"Love and nappyness" is a catchy name for a local donation drive collecting natural hair care for people who can't afford it.
It all started with local rapper Matt Muse and an album about his own hair.
“I’ve been making all this music about my natural hair and loving myself and my natural self,” Muse said. “It just makes to do something anything in line with me should be in line with that.”
The products needed for different hair textures are very specific and a lot times not cheap. So, all products collected will be donated to Ignite, a shelter for youth facing housing insecurity and St. Leonard's Ministries, a transition home on the west side for men and women who've been released from jail.
“Just because a person is in a shelter or maybe transitioning out of prison, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have access to these products because they may be trying to get a job, they want to work like we do and present like we do,” Muse said. “So even if it’s not a direct necessity, it can be a huge help for the health of their hair and their presentation.”
The drive runs through Friday.
Drop off locations include:
- The Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St.
- Christian Fields Style Bar, 6550 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- YO:U, 1026 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery, 1714 W. Division St.
- Groomology Barber, 18236 Kedzie Ave.
- Build Coffee, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave
There’s also a show that day at the Metro featuring Jamila Woods called “Long Hair Don’t Care.” Part of the proceeds will go to the groups also getting the hair products.