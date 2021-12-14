CHICAGO (CBS) — A delicious surprise for three Chicago firehouses Tuesday morning to say thank you and happy holidays.
The Daisie Foundation brought a Chick-Fil-A breakfast to the crew at engine company five in the west loop. it was a holiday surprise for our first responders.
The bags also included a tie and socks for the men and a scarf for female firefighters. The group coordinated with the Chicago Fire Department to make surprise visits to Engine 120 in Morgan Park and Engine 34 in Archer Heights.