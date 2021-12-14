GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Chicago Weather, Laura Bannon, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — The not-so-December-like stretch continues, with temperatures back into the 50s again Tuesday, with more clouds as the day progresses.

Records will be challenged Wednesday as highs reach the middle and upper 60s.

There’s a chance for scattered showers, especially overnight.

 

A High Wind Watch has been posted well west of the city for wind gusts of 60 mph. This takes effect Wednesday evening and lasts into the night.

Rain wraps up by daybreak on Thursday as temperatures fall.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High: 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy, chance of showers. Low:  47

TOMORROW: Cloudy, slight chance of showers. Warm & windy. High: 64

Laura Bannon