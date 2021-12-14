CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 27 points as DePaul beat UIC 72-66 on Tuesday night.
David Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (9-1). Nick Ongenda added 12 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had seven rebounds.
Damaria Franklin scored a season-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds for the Flames (3-7). Michael Diggins added 12 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points and eight assists.
