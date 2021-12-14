CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in Chicago for the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in September in north suburban Zion.
Police said 28-year-old Tavares Reed was taken into custody on Saturday in Chicago on an outstanding arrest warrant in the Sept. 17 murder of Che Hearns in Zion.
Zion police responded to a call of shots fired on Sept. 17 at a home in the 1700 block of Joanna Avenue, and found Hearns inside his apartment, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined Reed and Hearns got into an argument at a bar in Kenosha earlier that day, and after the two went their separate ways, Reed went to Hearns' apartment and fired several shots into it from the lawn.
A judge issued a warrant for Reed’s arrest on Oct. 15, but Reed had fled the state right after the shooting. When police later learned he had returned to Illinois, officers were able to find him in Chicago and take him into custody.
Reed was out on parole for a previous weapons conviction at the time of the shooting.
Zion police said Reed is awaiting transfer to the Lake County Jail.