by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) slumped over in her chair during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt the meeting while an ambulance was called.READ MORE: City Council Lifts Ban On Sports Betting, Allows Sportsbooks At Or Near Chicago Stadiums
Austin was still sitting, her head down, her arms folded on the desk around 1 p.m. as her colleagues surrounded her in the Council chambers, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot called a brief recess for a “medical emergency.”
Lightfoot joined aldermen in rushing to Austin’s side on the council floor.READ MORE: City Council Approves $2.9 Million Settlement For Anjanette Young, 'But It Will Never Give Ms. Young Back Her Dignity And Respect'
Austin appeared to be conscious as an ambulance was called to City Hall.
The meeting resumed around 1:20 p.m., with Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) leading a prayer for Austin’s health.
“In times like these, we take life for granted. We don’t know when and where anything can happen to any one of us,” Mitts said.MORE NEWS: Gov. JB Pritzker Announces $70 Million Plan To Sell Thompson Center To Developer Who Plans To Preserve Building
Austin is the second-longest serving member of the City Council, and last year was hospitalized with COVID-19.