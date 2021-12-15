CHICAGO (CBS)– The full Chicago City Council will vote on a multi-million dollar settlement with Anjanette Young.
She’s the woman whose home was wrongfully raided nearly three years ago by Chicago police.READ MORE: Thieves Take Cash, Liquor Bottles From North Side Liquor Stores Overnight
The city council is expected to approve that nearly $2.9 million settlement.
Young agreed to show the world harrowing video of what happened to her in February of 2019. The CBS 2 Investigators first exposed the story.
A dozen male Chicago police officers barged into her home with guns and handcuffed her, while she was naked.READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Driver In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole In Wrigleyville
It was all based on bad information from a confidential informant.
Meanwhile, the CBS 2 Investigators have tracked more than a dozen lawsuits related to wrong raids.
But Young said she can’t help but think of the others before her: the dozens of innocent families who CBS 2 uncovered were also wrongly raided by CPD. Many have since sued the city. While several of their cases predate Young’s case, their lawsuits have not yet been resolved.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night
The City Council meeting is set for 10 a.m.