By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Anjanette Young, Wrong Raid

CHICAGO (CBS)– The full Chicago City Council will vote on a multi-million dollar settlement with Anjanette Young.

She’s the woman whose home was wrongfully raided nearly three years ago by Chicago police.

The city council is expected to approve that nearly $2.9 million settlement.

Young agreed to show the world harrowing video of what happened to her in February of 2019. The CBS 2 Investigators first exposed the story.

A dozen male Chicago police officers barged into her home with guns and handcuffed her, while she was naked.

It was all based on bad information from a confidential informant.

Meanwhile, the CBS 2 Investigators have tracked more than a dozen lawsuits related to wrong raids.

But Young said she can’t help but think of the others before her: the dozens of innocent families who CBS 2 uncovered were also wrongly raided by CPD. Many have since sued the city. While several of their cases predate Young’s case, their lawsuits have not yet been resolved.

The City Council meeting is set for 10 a.m.