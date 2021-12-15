Blackhawks Announce Settlement With Kyle Beach, Who Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Former Video Coach Brad Aldrich In 2010Former minor league player Kyle Beach has reached a confidential settlement with the Chicago Blackhawks on accusations that Beach was sexually abused by former video coach Brad Aldrich.

Michael Jordan Graces A Wheaties Box For The 19th Time In Honor Of The Cereal Company's 100th AnniversaryIt's already sold out, and, as you might expect, it's going for big bucks on eBay.

Jack Drury Has Helped Get Chicago Wolves, His Father Ted's Old Team, Off To A Great Start This SeasonWinnetka native Jack Drury is carrying on a family tradition on the ice with the Chicago Wolves.

'Ring Of Hope' Community Center Seeks To Help Kids Build Confidence And Life SkillsWhen you think of the sport of boxing, you don't often think of kids throwing punches. CBS 2's Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who's using the ring to inspire hope and truly give kids a fighting chance.

WNBA Champ Candace Parker Expecting Second ChildParker is already a mom to 12-year-old Lailaa.

North Central College Set To Return To Division III National Championship Game In Hopes Of Back-To-Back TitlesNorth Central College takes on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the Division III National Championship Friday night in Canton, Ohio. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Tuesday night, the North Central Cardinals are trying to go back-to-back.