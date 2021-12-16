CHICAGO (CBS) — Impressive winds were seen overnight, and we officially broke a record high for Thursday – though it doesn’t seem like it now.
It was 66 degrees just after midnight, breaking the old record of 60 set in 1984. But of course, temperatures fell throughout the day.
It will be clear and quiet overnight with a sunny start to Friday. It will be turning cloudy later in the day as the next disturbance heads our way, bringing a light wintry mix Friday night into Saturday.
The low for Thursday night is 25. The high for Friday is 39, and the low for Friday night is 33.
Depending on how that system plays out, we may break another record for lack of snow! The latest (first measurable) snowfall ever in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012. So far this season, we've received only a "trace" of snow.