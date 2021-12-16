GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Evanston News, Evanston Township High School, School Lockdown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston Township High School has been locked down as police investigate after finding two guns in the school on Thursday.

Evanston police said there is no active shooter at the school, no shots have been fired, and no injuries have been reported.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation at the school, which has been locked down after two guns were recovered.

“At this time it is reported that all individuals involved have been located and are currently being detained by police,” Evanston police posted on Twitter.

Police said there are no other incidents at other schools in Evanston.

