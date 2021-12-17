GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bishop Ford Freeway, Doty Avenue, Pullman, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was wounded and his brother was killed in a shooting near the Bishop Ford Freeway in the Pullman community Friday evening.

At 7 p.m., a 14-year-old boy stopped two police officers in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue and told them he and his brother had just been shot, police said.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim in the street. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck, and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right wrist and was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Two detectives were investigating.

