LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears held just a walkthrough for the second straight day Friday.

Justin Fields was present, but Andy Dalton – along with corner Duke Shelley – were added to the COVID/Reserve list, for a total of 13 Bears.

All three coordinators are also still working virtually, but said they feel fine and hope to coach Monday.

The seven players who missed practice Thursday because of non-COVID illness all returned – including tight end Cole Kmet.

“You know, you don’t want to get sick, obviously, because then you can’t play. You know, that’s just the main concern. But you know, like I said, this is kind of the world that we’re in, and you just kind of have to learn to deal with it, Kmet said. “And you know, when you have a little outbreak like we’re having right now, you’ve just got to take care of yourself, and you know, make sure you stay distant from people when you can.”

“You’ve just got to lean on guys being professionals, man. At the end of the day, I don’t care if you’re a first-year player, a rookie, if you’re a 10-year vet like myself. You’re paid for a job, and that’s what you need to go out there and do,” said Bears safety Tashaun Gipson. “So no matter the record; no matter what’s going around you – if you’re healthy, if you’re not in the protocol, you’re playing Monday – you need to do your job.”