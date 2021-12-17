CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks’ upcoming Dec. 21 game against the Florida Panthers has been postponed, due to a COVID-19 outbreak for the Panthers.
The NHL said it has postponed all of the Panthers' games at least through the end of the league's holiday break on Dec. 26. That includes the game between the Blackhawks and Panthers that had been scheduled for Dec. 21 at the United Center.
At least seven Panthers players have entered the league's COVID-19 protocols, and Florida had to recall four minor league players to fill out their roster for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Blackhawks still have games scheduled against the Nashville Predators on Friday and against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. A makeup date for the game against the Panthers has yet to be announced.
Earlier this week, the league also postponed the Blackhawks' game against the Calgary Flames, which had been scheduled for Monday, due to a COVID outbreak for the Flames.
The NHL also is postponing the Flames’ remaining games through the holiday break, as well as games for the Colorado Avalanche.