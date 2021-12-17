GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cicero, Fire, House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter fell through the first floor of a burning house in Cicero Friday morning.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a house located at  5413 W 30th Pl. around 5:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Generous Gold Coast Florist Spreading Holiday Cheer To Seniors Who Are Feeling Lonely

The firefighter was taken to Loyola Hospital with minor burns on his face and wrists.

READ MORE: Illinois COVID-19 Cases Hit Highest Daily Total In Year, Putting Strain On Hospitals And Shutting Down Live Shows

No further details were released.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop; Rain, Snow Mix Friday Night

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff