CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter fell through the first floor of a burning house in Cicero Friday morning.
Officials said the fire started in the basement of a house located at 5413 W 30th Pl. around 5:45 a.m.
READ MORE: Generous Gold Coast Florist Spreading Holiday Cheer To Seniors Who Are Feeling Lonely
Firefighters are still working this house fire in Cicero.
One firefighter fell thru the first floor to the basement. We’re told he’s okay and talking but has some minor burns to the side of his face and wrists. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9MrGH6TRqS
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) December 17, 2021
The firefighter was taken to Loyola Hospital with minor burns on his face and wrists.READ MORE: Illinois COVID-19 Cases Hit Highest Daily Total In Year, Putting Strain On Hospitals And Shutting Down Live Shows
No further details were released.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop; Rain, Snow Mix Friday Night