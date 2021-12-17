CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBSNewYork) — The remaining run of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at the CIBC Theatre downtown has been canceled because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

The performance Thursday night was also canceled, and audience members did not know until they showed up to the theatre.

Broadway in Chicago said ticketholders will get a refund from their point of purchase by Jan. 11.

In Aurora, the stage performance “Cinderella” was also canceled. Paramount Theatre canceled all of this weekend’s shows after some cast and crew members tested positive.

Paramount said ticketholders should call to reschedule, or get a refund.

The COVID-related cancellations are striking well beyond Chicago. In New York, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are have been forced to cancel the rest of their run this holiday season because of COVID.

Performances of “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases. The announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four of its Friday performances.

Earlier, New York City officials said they would be sending inspectors to Radio City Music Hall, after reports that it wasn’t enforcing the vaccination rule for kids ages 5-11. Madison Square Garden, which owns Radio City, said it would comply.

Breakthrough cases have already forced the closure of several Broadway shows in New York this week, and the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square could be in jeopardy.