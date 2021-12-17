CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people shot and wounded a shooting Friday evening steps away from a restaurant in River North.
As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the shooting took place at 444 N. Wabash Ave., near Illinois Street and just a couple of blocks north of Trump Tower.
Blue evidence markers showed shell casing from the shooting outside the Kitchen + Kocktails restaurant. Bullet holes were also seen in a car parked in front, going right through the driver's side window.
The Fire Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and a 24-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
Cellphone video showed the woman being taken out of the restaurant. It was not clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant.
Information from police was not immediately available.