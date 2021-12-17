Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley Added Bears COVID/Reserve List For Total Of 13; Bears Hold Walkthrough AgainThe Bears held just a walkthrough for the second straight day Friday.

Dual-Sport Icon Bo Jackson, White Sox Volunteers Transform Home Of A South Chicago FamilyA pregnant mom was in tears of joy Friday as she walked into a transformed home.

Loyola Cancels Games Against Norfolk State, Davidson Over COVID Outbreak"The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the Loyola and broader communities is the primary concern of Loyola Athletics," the team said in a statement.

Bears Vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchHere are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Vikings Monday night.

NHL Postpones Blackhawks' Game Against Panthers On Dec. 21The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming Dec. 21 game against the Florida Panthers has been postponed, due to a COVID-19 outbreak for the Panthers.

Winnetka Native Jack Drury Scores In His NHL Debut With Carolina HurricanesOn Wednesday, we told you about Winnetka native Jack Drury helping the Chicago Wolves to their best start in franchise history. Just 24 hours after that report, the Carolina Hurricanes called up Drury to make his NHL debut.