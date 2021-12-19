CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a dry forecast with cool temperatures to come.
On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 28.READ MORE: 6 People Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Evanston Church
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 42.READ MORE: Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant
Expect sunshine for most of next week. Temperatures warm up as Christmas approaches.
MORE NEWS: Man Assaults Woman, Sets 7-Eleven On Fire In The Loop
A few showers may return on Christmas day.