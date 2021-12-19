GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a dry forecast with cool temperatures to come.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 28.

READ MORE: 6 People Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Evanston Church

Planner Tomorrow: 12.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 42.

READ MORE: Indiana Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

Expect sunshine for most of next week. Temperatures warm up as Christmas approaches.

7 Day Forecast: 12.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: Man Assaults Woman, Sets 7-Eleven On Fire In The Loop

A few showers may return on Christmas day.