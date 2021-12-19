Marcus Larsson's Late Free Throws Carry UIC Past NIUMarcus Larsson converted two free throws with 10 seconds left to lift Illinois-Chicago past Northern Illinois on Sunday.

Bears Left With 4 Healthy Defensive Backs For Monday Night Game Amid COVID IssuesThe Bears’ entire starting secondary may be out for their Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

North Central College Falls Short To Mary Hardin-Baylor In Division III National Championship GameNorth Central College tried to repeat as Division III national champions Friday night as they took on Mary Hardin-Baylor.

NIU Comes Up Short Against Coastal Carolina In Cure BowlGrayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina held off Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl on Friday night, with the game ending with the Huskies at the Chanticleers 4.

Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley Added To Bears COVID/Reserve List For Total Of 13; Bears Hold Walkthrough AgainThe Bears held just a walkthrough for the second straight day Friday.

Dual-Sport Icon Bo Jackson, White Sox Volunteers Transform Home Of A South Chicago FamilyA pregnant mom was in tears of joy Friday as she walked into a transformed home.