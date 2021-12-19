EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Six people were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak at a church in Evanston.
At 12:40 p.m., Evanston firefighters were called to Mount Pisgah Ministry, at 1813-1815 Church St. on Evanston's west side, for a report of an unresponsive toddler.
Firefighters found carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million at the church. A total of 11 people required medical attention at the scene, and six were taken to area hospitals, while five declined transport.
All of those who were hospitalized were stabilized.
Early reports suggest the carbon monoxide leak came from the furnaces. The gas company NICOR is investigating to rule out additional sources.
The Evanston Fire Department reminded residents to have their heating units serviced and make sure their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly.