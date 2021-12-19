CHICAGO (CBS) — Hip-hop star Kanye West remembers his hometown.
He donated thousands of toys to a special event held Sunday in Englewood.
West himself was not there, but several Chicago aldermen and business leaders were on hand at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., to make the holidays happier for families hit hard by the pandemic.
The 4,000 toys were not all. There were games, prizes, and food.
Organizers said the gifts were for kids in Englewood and beyond.