GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Kanye West, Kennedy-King College, Toy Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hip-hop star Kanye West remembers his hometown.

He donated thousands of toys to a special event held Sunday in Englewood.

READ MORE: Crowds Line Up At North Riverside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Boosters Amid Statewide Surge

West himself was not there, but several Chicago aldermen and business leaders were on hand at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., to make the holidays happier for families hit hard by the pandemic.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dry And Cool

The 4,000 toys were not all. There were games, prizes, and food.

MORE NEWS: 3 Dead, 20 Injured In Weekend Shootings in Chicago

Organizers said the gifts were for kids in Englewood and beyond.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff