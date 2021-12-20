CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday will be postponed, as the NHL and the players’ union have agreed to take a holiday break and also with COVID-19 cases disrupting games.
With no games scheduled for Wednesday because of COVID-19 postponements, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association will be postponing all games from Thursday through Christmas Day Saturday.
Players will return on Sunday, Dec. 26, which will be a day for COVID-19 testing, practice, and travel only. No one may enter a facility for anything other than testing purposes until they have a negative test result.
Any practice scheduled for Sunday must begin after 2 p.m. local time. The regular-season schedule will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.