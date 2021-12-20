CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed while driving in the North Park neighborhood Sunday night.
Police said the man was driving in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, near Northside College Prep High School, when some shot him in the head.READ MORE: Arson Suspected In Chatham Apartment Building Fire; 20 Residents Evacuated
The 25-year-old died at a local hospital.READ MORE: 4 Dead, 19 Injured In Weekend Shootings in Chicago
Police said there is no indication this was a road range. The man was the only person in the car at the time of the shooting.MORE NEWS: Nonprofit Takes Much-Anticipated Trip After Multiple Cancellations Caused By The Pandemic
Police are searching for the shooter.