CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was shot and wounded Monday evening on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train at 69th Street along the Dan Ryan Expressway.
At 7:45 p.m., the 18-year-old man was found in a train with a gunshot wound to the beck and the right leg.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Following the shooting, service was shut down between Garfield and 95th. Shuttle buses ran in the trains’ place.
Service later resumed, though trains skipped the 69th Street station.
