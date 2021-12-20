CHICAGO (CBS) — Santa is getting a special escort as a north suburban police department helps the big man in red with a few early deliveries.
Christmas is coming early for families in one suburb. The Niles Police Department is on its Operation Santa route. With sirens on, helpers are dropping off toys. One mom said her family was chosen as a recipient through a raffle at her daughter’s school.
“This is amazing. I’m a single mom. Trying to support them, trying to support myself and to be able to for the community to give this back to us it’s heartwarming,” said Agnes Urbanczyk.
The Niles Fire Department, Department of Family Services and Public Works Department are also helping out.