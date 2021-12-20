CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are trying to identify two people who rescued a pair of kittens who were stolen from their owner at O’Hare International Airport, and then thrown into a trash can earlier this month.
Police said the kittens – Perceive and Nivea – were in a blue pet carrier, and were stolen from a traveler as he was waiting for his next flight at O’Hare on Dec. 6.
The person who stole the kittens then threw the carrier and the kittens into a garbage can.
Police said two people who found the blue pet carrier rescued the kittens and left the airport. Detectives are hoping to identify those two people to help get the kittens back to their owner.
If anyone recognizes the two people who rescued the kittens, they are asked to call Area 5 Property Crimes detectives at 312-746-7394.